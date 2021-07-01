Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson took the lead with two laps to go to win Wednesday night’s Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek event at Port Royal Speedway.

The victory came a day after he won Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

Larson won $7,000 for capturing the 30-lap race Wednesday night. He is the defending Pennsylvania Speedweek champion but will not race a full schedule because of his NASCAR commitments. Larson heads to Road America for Sunday’s Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). He has won three of the past five Cup points races. Larson has placed first or second in seven of the last eight Cup races.

Lance Dewease was second Wednesday night at Port Royal. Danny Dietrich placed third.

Pennsylvania Speedweek continues Thursday night at Hagerstown (Maryland) Speedway. The remaining races are Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, Saturday at Port Royal Speedway and Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway.