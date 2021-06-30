Kyle Larson scores another sprint car win in Pennsylvania

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell took part in Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania Speedweek sprint car event at Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, Penn.), with Larson scoring the 410 feature win.

Larson’s victory was his fourth in his last five Pennsylvania Speedweek appearances at Grandview.

He took the lead from Brent Marks off a restart at Lap 28 of 35 before going on to the checkered flag and a $10,000 winner’s purse.

“Brent got into some water on the bottom of the track and slipped up,” Larson explained in a release. “That gave me the chance to get by him. I could hear and feel them coming up on the top.”

Bell finished seventh in the feature.