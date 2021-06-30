NBC to air NASCAR Cup, IndyCar races on July 4

NBC will host a celebration of speed July 4, broadcasting the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series races.

The action on NBC starts at noon ET with the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 10th race of the season. The IndyCar Series has seen an infusion of youth this season. The points leader is 24-year-old Alex Palou, who is coming off a win at Road America on June 20. Second in the points is Pato O’Ward, the 22-year-old, who won the second half of the Detroit doubleheader on June 13.

After the IndyCar race, the action turns to the first NASCAR Cup race at Road America since 1956. Coverage on NBC is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch heads into the race as the most recent winner, taking the checkered flag last Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott has won five of the last seven Cup road course races and is the early odds favorite for this race.

Sunday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC with Cup qualifying to set the lineup for the race at Road America later that day.