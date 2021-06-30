NASCAR drivers to run Trans Am race at Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Seven drivers competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Road America will also run the Trans Am Series’ TA-2 support race on the Wisconsin road course.

The group includes Cup Series regulars Christopher Bell, Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon; Xfinity Series regulars Harrison Burton and Riley Herbst; and Xfinity part-timers Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs.

The TA-2 class includes Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers with engines restricted to just under 500 horsepower.

ENTRY LIST: Trans Am at Road America

Newman, who will be teammates with Gibbs in the TA-2 race, is looking forward to getting more track time to help him prep for Sunday’s Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

“Road America is going to be all new to me – been there once as a fan but never competed there,” Newman said in a Roush Fenway Racing release this week. “I’ve spent some time on the simulator and talked to the guys about what to expect, and probably watch a few clips what to do, what not to do and where the passing zones are.

“The TransAm race will be a good opportunity to get some experience so that we’re ready for the weekend in our Kohler Generators Ford.”

TA-2 class action at Road America begins Thursday with testing (9-10:30 a.m. ET) and two official practice sessions (12:30-1 p.m. ET, 2:30-3 p.m. ET).

Qualifying will be held Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The race, which will run for either 25 laps or 75 minutes, will begin Saturday at 5:45 p.m. ET.