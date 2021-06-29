As the NASCAR Cup series heads back to a road course, Chase Elliott is once again listed as PointsBet Sportsbooks’ early odds favorite for the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

Elliott’s odds for the Cup race at Road America are listed at +260, which is the worst he has opened in three road course races this year. Elliott has been favorite for all three races. He opened at +195 on the Daytona International Speedway road course, +240 at the Circuit of the Americas and +250 at Sonoma Raceway.

Elliott won the inaugural race at COTA and finished second at Sonoma. In the last seven road course races, he has five wins.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +260 odds is $2.60. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Kyle Larson, who last week saw a streak of three consecutive points wins end at Pocono Raceway. Larson was leading on the final lap of Saturday’s race of the doubleheader before cutting a tire and hitting the wall. Despite the damage, he finished ninth. Larson rebounded the next day to finish second in Sunday’s race at Pocono, which gives him seven results of first or second in the last eight races.

One of Larson’s top-two finishes was a victory at Sonoma. This week, he is listed with +360 odds.

Martin Truex Jr. is ranked third. Truex won three road course races from 2017-19 and finished second in two other events. In 2020, he finished third on the Daytona road course and was seventh on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, but he got off to a slow start this year with results outside the top 10 in the first two road course races. He rebounded to finish third at Sonoma. Truex is listed at +625.

On Sunday, Kyle Busch became the first driver not racing for Hendrick Motorsports to win in the last seven weeks. Busch has four road course wins to his credit – the most recent coming in 2015 at Sonoma. He is listed with +900 odds.

Rounding out the top five this week is Joey Logano with a +1300. He enters the weekend with a four-race streak of top fives on road courses and six straight top 10s.

In three races on this track type in 2021 there have been three winners. Christopher Bell was the surprise victor at Daytona where he had +6000 odds. He did not crack the top 20 at either COTA or Sonoma and is listed at +4000 at Road America.

A.J. Allmendinger will make his third Cup start this season after finishing seventh at Daytona and fifth at COTA. His odds to win are +2800.

Another part time driver of note is Austin Cindric, who ran well early at COTA before slipping to 25th. He is listed with odds of +4000.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.