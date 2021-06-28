Team Penske crew chief Todd Gordon will step away from his role as crew chief for Ryan Blaney‘s team after this season.

Gordon made the announcement Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.

Gordon, who won the 2018 Cup championship with Joey Logano, cited wanting to spend more time with his family as the reason for the decision. Gordon is in his 10th season as a Cup crew chief. He also spent six seasons as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series. He has 23 Cup wins, including the 2015 Daytona 500 with Logano. Gordon’s most recent Cup win came in March at Atlanta with Blaney.

“You look at any life and there’s several chapters in it,” said Gordon, 51. “It’s been an awesome run here at Team Penske. Really, really happy and fortunate to have the opportunities I’ve had here. When you look at it going forward, this is my 23rd year down here in NASCAR, 10 years in the Cup Series. Just made a family decision that this will be my last year sitting on the pit box.

“I’m going to make the transition to something else and a new chapter in life. Not sure what that is going to be. Looking to have a little more family time. I’ve got two daughters, one in college and one in high school. Just blessed with the opportunities that I’ve had to this point.

“Looking forward to just making a little bit more of a priority of the family time and see what transpires in the future. At the end of the season this year, I’ll be vacating the pit box for the 12 team. Just trying to make the focus on some of the family things. Family is important. Through the pandemic, for everybody, it makes you start seeing those things. Had some of this a couple of years and thoughts and just tried to find the timing for it but felt this was the right time to go ahead and make the transition to the next chapter in my life, and we’ll see where that pans out to be.”