Road America entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

NASCAR has released the entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races at Road America. This marks the first time the Cup Series has raced at Road America since 1956.

Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Forty cars are entered for the event, which will have practice and qualifying before Sunday’s race.

AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Austin Cindric will drive the No. 33 for Team Penske.

Ryan Eversley will make his Cup debut in the No. 53 for Rick Ware Racing.

Kyle Tilley will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Ty Dillon will be in the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Road America Cup entry list

Xfinity: Henry 180 (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Forty three cars are entered for the event, which will have practice and qualifying before Saturday’s race.

Among those entered are:

Kevin Harvick in the No. 99 for B.J. McLeod Motorsports

Kyle Busch in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Ty Gibbs in the No. 81 for Joe Gibbs Racing with Busch in the No. 54.

Boris Said in the No. 61 for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Kaz Grala in the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Road America Xfinity entry list