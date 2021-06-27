Long Pond, Pa. – NASCAR announced a $70,000 donation to the Philadelphia-based Urban Youth Racing School prior to Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

UYRS founder Anthony Martin also announced that the organization will host a go-kart grand prix in Philadelphia on Aug. 7, featuring Kyle Larson and additional NASCAR drivers.

Larson is an active supporter of the UYRS, which works to help students of color explore motorsports through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

Members of the UYRS are also in attendance for Sunday’s race.

“A lot of our students have never been to a race before, so they’re getting to see it up close, be a part of it, smell the gas, hear the sounds – being a part of it is very, very important,” Martin said Sunday.

“Being here is different than seeing it on television … Our accomplishments are for the students to really want to be involved in racing one day, maybe one day be a part of NASCAR and ultimately be a driver. But you have to come and see it and feel it and be a part of it before you understand what it’s really all about.”

Our Celebrity Grand Prix will take place August 7th in Philadelphia! Top Drivers will be in the city of Philadelphia… tickets & more information coming soon! — UrbanYouthRacingSch (@UYRS) June 27, 2021

Larson has deepened his relationship with the UYRS following his indefinite suspension from the sport last year for using a racial slur in an iRacing event.

He has since returned to the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, where he’s won a series-high four races this season.

“I’d done little things with them since 2017 and over the past year, I’ve grown a lot closer with everybody there and got to do more work, just be more involved,” Larson said.

“It’s been cool and having that relationship where they can pick up the phone and call me if they have questions about iRacing or something is pretty neat. I think all of them look up to me and I think that’s great to be there for them whenever they need me.

“…Having my foundation working with theirs is important to me, too. It’s been awesome and I look forward to more.”