Sunday Cup Pocono race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. – Kyle Busch saved enough fuel to score his second Cup victory of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Larson finished second. Brad Keselowski placed third and was followed by Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace, who scored his first top 10 of the season.

RESULTS: Pocono Cup race results

POINTS REPORT



Denny Hamlin remains the points leader but saw his advantage, which was 10 points entering the Pocono doubleheader weekend, fall to two points on Kyle Larson. Hamlin has 761 points. Larson has 759. William Byron is next with 690 points. He’s followed by Joey Logano (651 points) and Kyle Busch (650).

POINTS: Pocono Cup driver points