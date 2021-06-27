Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Allgaier will fill in for Justin Haley in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 car for today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET) after Haley was involved in a crash in the Xfinity race earlier in the day.

Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr said in a statement: “Out of an abundance of caution we feel it’s best to give Justin Haley the rest of the afternoon off. He took some big hits, and when you have a guy like Justin Allgaier on the ready, we don’t need to take any chances. We thank Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Brandt, Chevrolet and Kaulig Racing for their assistance and support.”

Haley was involved in a hard crash on Lap 25 of the Xfinity Series race earlier Sunday. His car slammed the inside wall hard on the right side and came back up the track and was slammed by Ryan Vargas‘ car.

Haley was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the incident and said he would talk to Spire Motorsports team officials about if to race in today’s Cup race.

Allgaier finished third in the Xfinity Series race earlier Sunday.

Allgaier last ran in Cup in July 2020 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Allgaier filled in that race for Jimmie Johnson, who was out after testing positive for COVID-19. Allgaier was collected in a crash on pit road and finished 37th.