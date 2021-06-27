Pocono Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric was victorious in Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, earned his fourth win of the season and his first career victory at the 2.5-mile triangular oval.

Ty Gibbs finished second. Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top five finishers.

Sam Mayer, the two-time and reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion, finished 18th in his Xfinity debut for JR Motorsports.

Cindric (680 points) continues to lead the Xfinity Series regular season standings. His lead is 101 points over Allmendinger (579).

Daniel Hemric is third with 568 points. Allgaier moved up to fourth with 532 points. Harrison Burton slipped to fifth with 512 points.