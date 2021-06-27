Sunday Pocono Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. — Alex Bowman will look to make it two in a row and continue Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance Sunday at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Sunday’s race completes the weekend doubleheader at the 2.5-mile track. Bowman won Saturday’s race when leader Kyle Larson blew a tire on the last lap and hit the wall. Larson finished ninth and will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race.

After Saturday’s win, Bowman said: “This is the strangest win I’ve ever been a part of. I thought I was running second, which was still going to be a good day for us with how we struggled throughout the course of the day. Then (Larson) blows a tire, we win; can’t do a burnout because I have to race the car (Sunday). I typically stand on the roof of the car; can’t do that because I got to race the car (Sunday). I typically drink all the beers; can’t do all that because I got to race a car (Sunday).”

If he wins Sunday, he’ll get to do all those things.

Details for Sunday’s Pocono Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bill Colavito, Board Chair, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 3:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:15 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by Meghan Wotring at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 140 laps (350 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 85.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage continues after the Xfinity race. Countdown to Green is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into the race at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 81 degrees, and a 15% chance of rain around the start of the race.

CARS TO THE REAR: Going to backup cars will be Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and Anthony Alfredo. With Justin Allgaier replacing Justin Haley in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry, Allgaier will go to the rear as well.

STARTING LINEUP: Sunday Pocono Cup starting lineup