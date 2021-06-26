Sunday Pocono Cup starting lineup: Chris Buescher on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. — Chris Buescher will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Buescher got the pole by finishing 20th in Saturday’s race. The top 20 finishers from Saturday are inverted for Sunday’s race. Starting positions 21-38 are based on those finishing positions in Saturday’s race.

Buescher will be joined on the front row by Michael McDowell. Martin Truex Jr. starts third and is joined in the second row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell. Aric Almirola starts fifth.

Saturday’s winner, Alex Bowman, starts 20th.

NASCAR announced that seven cars will go to backup cars for Sunday’s race and start at the rear. Going to the rear will be the cars of Cole Custer, Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and Anthony Alfredo.