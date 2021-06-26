Saturday Pocono schedule – Cup, Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With no practice or qualifying, it’s straight to the races for both the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Only two races will remain in the Trucks’ regular season following its 150-mile race at Pocono (Noon ET).

Todd Gilliland, who claimed his playoff berth with a win at Circuit of the Americas, starts Saturday’s race from pole. Zane Smith, winless but holding a 108-point cushion over the playoff cutline, starts second.

The focus then shifts to the Cup Series’ first of two weekend races at Pocono (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Kyle Larson starts on pole and will seek his fourth consecutive points-paying victory. Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron starts second.

Saturday Pocono schedule

(All times Eastern)

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup Series garage open

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage open

Noon – Truck Series race; 60 laps, 150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. – Cup Series race #1; 130 laps, 325 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)