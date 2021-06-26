John Hunter Nemechek scores Pocono Truck race win

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. – John Hunter Nemechek passed Kyle Busch off a restart with six laps to go and pulled away to win Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The victory is Nemechek’s third in the last four races and his fifth overall this season.

“The fastest truck definitely won today,” Nemechek told FS1 after the win.

Busch, running his final Truck race of the season, finished second. He won twice and finished second in three other races this season. Nemechek and Busch gave Kyle Busch Motorsports a 1-2 finish.

Sheldon Creed placed third. Tyler Ankrum was fourth. Austin Hill finished fifth in the 60-lap race.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Sheldon Creed’s third-place finish snapped a streak of three consecutive finishes of 14th or worse. … Matt Crafton finished sixth for the second week in a row.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jack Wood had his race end seconds after the green flag waved for the start of the race. He finished last in the 39-truck field. … Grant Enfinger‘s truck blew an engine and finished 36th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

NOTABLE: A week after winning the Nashville Truck race, which was his first series start, Ryan Preece placed ninth Saturday at Pocono.

NEXT: The series is off until July 9 at Knoxville Raceway (9 p.m. ET, FS1).