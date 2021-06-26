Pocono Truck race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. – John Hunter Nemechek scored his fifth victory of the season in Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch placed second, giving Kyle Busch Motorsports a 1-2 finish. Sheldon Creed was third. Tyler Ankrum finished fourth. Austin Hill was fifth.

POINTS REPORT

The top five drivers in the Truck Series regular season standings held position after Saturday’s race.

Nemechek (575 points) extended his lead to 86 points over second-place Ben Rhodes (489 points). Hill (469 points), Zane Smith (428 points) and Todd Gilliland (408 points) follow in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

