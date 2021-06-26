Sunday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is the opening act Sunday at Pocono Raceway, preceding the second race of the Cup Series’ doubleheader weekend.

Pole-sitter Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier start Sunday’s race from the front row. Allgaier has already earned a playoff berth with two wins this season.

Eighteen-year-old Sam Mayer will make his Xfinity debut for JR Motorsports. Mayer, the two-time and reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion, won last year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol.

Details for Sunday’s Pocono Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Andrew Grigsby, director of information technology for race presenting sponsor J.P. Mascaro and Sons, at 12:13 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:24 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 11:45 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 11:50 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Capt. Ben Shelton (11th Operations Group, Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Air Force) at 12:05 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by Meghan Wotring at 12:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins at Noon ET. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees, and a 21% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Pocono Xfinity starting lineup