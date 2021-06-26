Sunday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is the opening act Sunday at Pocono Raceway, preceding the second race of the Cup Series’ doubleheader weekend.
Pole-sitter Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier start Sunday’s race from the front row. Allgaier has already earned a playoff berth with two wins this season.
Eighteen-year-old Sam Mayer will make his Xfinity debut for JR Motorsports. Mayer, the two-time and reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion, won last year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol.
Details for Sunday’s Pocono Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given by Andrew Grigsby, director of information technology for race presenting sponsor J.P. Mascaro and Sons, at 12:13 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:24 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 11:45 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 11:50 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Capt. Ben Shelton (11th Operations Group, Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Air Force) at 12:05 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by Meghan Wotring at 12:06 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins at Noon ET. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: NBCSN
FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees, and a 21% chance of rain around the start of the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Pocono Xfinity starting lineup