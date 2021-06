Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. – Cole Custer will move to the rear for the start of Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Custer was to have started 26th in the 38-car field.

He will move to the rear after his car failed inspection twice before Saturday’s race.

Custer enters this weekend’s doubleheader weekend for Cup at Pocono 27th in points.

No other cars will move to the rear for the start of Saturday’s race on NBCSN.