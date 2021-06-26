Saturday Pocono Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. – Alex Bowman took the lead on the last lap from teammate Kyle Larson, who blew a left front tire, and won Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch finished second. William Byron placed third. Denny Hamlin was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top five. Larson placed ninth.

RESULTS: Pocono Saturday Cup race results

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin remains the points leader after Kyle Larson lost the lead on the last lap. Hamlin leads Larson by eight points. Hamlin has 729 points; Larson 721. William Byron (655 points) is third. He’s followed by Joey Logano (623) and Chase Elliott (617).

POINTS: Cup Series standings after Pocono Race 1