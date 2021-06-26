Sunday Pocono Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. — Alex Bowman will look to make it two in a row and continue Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance Sunday at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Sunday’s race completes the weekend doubleheader at the 2.5-mile track. Bowman won Saturday’s race when leader Kyle Larson blew a tire on the last lap and hit the wall. Larson finished ninth and will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race.

After Saturday’s win, Bowman said: “This is the strangest win I’ve ever been a part of. I thought I was running second, which was still going to be a good day for us with how we struggled throughout the course of the day. Then (Larson) blows a tire, we win; can’t do a burnout because I have to race the car (Sunday). I typically stand on the roof of the car; can’t do that because I got to race the car (Sunday). I typically drink all the beers; can’t do all that because I got to race a car (Sunday).”

If he wins Sunday, he’ll get to do all those things.

Details for Sunday’s Pocono Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bill Colavito, Board Chair, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 3:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:15 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by Meghan Wotring at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 140 laps (350 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 85.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage continues after the Xfinity race. Countdown to Green is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into the race at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees, and a 5% chance of rain around the start of the race.

CARS TO THE REAR: Going to backups will be the cars or Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and Anthony Alfredo.

STARTING LINEUP: Sunday Pocono Cup starting lineup