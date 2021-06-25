Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Multiple reports stated Friday that a deal is done for Brad Keselowski to join Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 as a driver/owner.

Sports Business Journal, citing unnamed sources, reports that Roush Fenway Racing has “informed its partners that it has a done deal” with Keselowski. Fox Sports also confirmed the move for 2022. This follows reports last month that Keselowski was offered a deal to become a driver/owner beginning next season at Roush Fenway Racing.

Sports Business Journal states that Roush Fenway Racing has not announced the deal “out of respect to Team Penske.” Team Penske has not stated who will drive the team’s No. 2 Cup car next season. Keselowski is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske.

Keselowski ran three Xfinity races for Penske in 2009 and joined the organization full-time in 2010. The 37-year-old Keselowski won the 2012 Cup championship for Team Penske. He has 35 career Cup wins, including earlier this season at Talladega Superspeedway. He has 67 total wins (Cup and Xfinity) for Team Penske.

Keselowski is 10th in points entering this weekend’s doubleheader at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET Saturday and 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, both on NBCSN).

Off the track, Keselowski owns Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, a state-of-the-art 3-D printing company in the facility that used to house his Camping World Truck Series team. Keselowski’s business is aimed at aerospace, defense, medical and automotive fields.