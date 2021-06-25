NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

The NASCAR Hall of Fame confirmed Friday that Class of 2014 inductee and Xfinity Series standard-bearer Jack Ingram has passed away at age 84.

Ingram won Xfinity Series championships in 1982 and 1985. He also won three titles (1972-1974) and 286 races in its predecessor division, the Late Model Sportsman series.

His 31 wins in the Xfinity Series were a series record until 1997, when Mark Martin surpassed him. He was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers during the sport’s 50th anniversary season in 1998.

“Known unilaterally as “The Iron Man” for his relentless, hard driving style to win, along with the incredible schedule he kept crisscrossing the country racing wherever there was a checkered flag to be captured, Ingram owned, built and worked on the cars himself and although his talent could have allowed him to compete in the premier series of NASCAR, he chose to stay in the series he knew and loved best,” NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley said in a statement.

“His two NASCAR Busch Series championships both came after the age of 45 – in 1982 and 1985, further solidifying this Iron Man’s legacy as a tenacious competitor and future Hall of Famer.”

NASCAR statement from Jim France on the passing of Jack Ingram. pic.twitter.com/yWUn5IolSo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 25, 2021

Nascar legend Jack Ingram has passed away. Tough as nails. Old school. Lots of respect for him and that era he performed in. https://t.co/MkW8nr1Hxl — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 25, 2021

All but two of Ingram’s 31 Xfinity Series wins came on short tracks. He earned eight victories at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, his most at a single track.

He also earned five wins apiece at South Boston (Va.) Speedway and Orange County (N.C.) Speedway, plus four more at Langley (Va.) Speedway.

Ingram completed his Xfinity Series career in 1991 with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in just 275 starts.

Along with his two series titles, he was the 1983 and 1984 series runner-up. From 1982-89, he finished within the top five in series points in seven of eight seasons, with a 10th-place finish in 1988 being the outlier.

