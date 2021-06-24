Pocono weekend schedule – Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader headlines this weekend’s action at Pocono Raceway.

Along with Cup races Saturday and Sunday, the 2.5-mile track hosts a Camping World Truck Series race Saturday and a Xfinity Series race Sunday.

No practice or qualifying sessions will be held this weekend.

NBCSN will air Saturday and Sunday’s Cup races, as well as Sunday’s Xfinity race. Those races will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Pocono weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Pocono weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, June 25

9 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series garage open

2:15 – 3 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series practice

4 – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

4 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series qualifying

6 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series race; 80 laps, 200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 26

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup Series garage open

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage open

Noon – Truck Series race; 60 laps, 150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. – Cup Series race #1; 130 laps, 325 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 27

6 a.m. – Xfinity Series garage open

7:30 a.m. – Cup Series garage open

Noon – Xfinity Series race; 90 laps, 225 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series race #2; 140 laps, 350 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)