Saturday Pocono Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson will start on pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the first of two this weekend on the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.”

Larson comes in off his third consecutive win last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. He has not won at Pocono in 12 Cup starts. His best finish there is second in June 2018.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron will join him on the front row. Starting behind them in Row 2 are Kevin Harvick (third) and Joey Logano (fourth).

Harvick and Denny Hamlin split wins in last year’s Pocono Cup doubleheader. Hamlin, whose six wins at Pocono are tied with Jeff Gordon for most all-time, will start 10th.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race will be determined based on the finish of Saturday’s race.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Saturday Pocono Cup starting lineup

Saturday’s Pocono Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono (Race #1)

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile track)

Forecast: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 76 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Length: 130 laps (325 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 25. Stage 2 ends Lap 77.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Saturday Pocono Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Sunday at Pocono Raceway (90 laps, 225 miles), 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Saturday at Pocono Raceway (60 laps, 150 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1