Pocono Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Harrison Burton will start from the pole in Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway (Noon ET, NBCSN).

Burton will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier. A.J. Allmendinger and Brandon Jones make up the second row.

Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Noon ET, FS1) at Pocono will have Todd Gilliland on pole. Zane Smith will also be on the front row. Ben Rhodes and Austin Hill make up the second row.

The Pocono Xfinity and Truck starting lineups are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono

Race time: 12 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile track)

Forecast: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Length: 90 laps (225 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Pocono Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: Saturday at Pocono Raceway (60 laps, 150 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Saturday at Pocono Raceway (130 laps, 325 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Pocono

Race time: 12 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile track)

Forecast: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 71 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Length: 60 laps (150 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 15. Stage 2 ends Lap 30.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Pocono Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Sunday at Pocono Raceway (90 laps, 225 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Saturday at Pocono Raceway (130 laps, 325 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN