Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR fined two crew chiefs Tuesday for lug nut violations discovered last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex was fined $10,000 for one loose lug nut after Sunday’s Cup race.

Chris Gayle, crew chief for Kyle Busch in the Xfinity Series races, was fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut after Saturday’s race.

Those penalties are in addition to the disqualification of Chase Elliott after the Cup race for having five lug nuts not secure.