Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Pocono

As he continues to accumulate victories, Kyle Larson is once more PointsBet Sportsbook’s early odds favorite for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

This is the fourth time in the last five weeks that Larson has been favored. He was ranked fourth on the road course of Sonoma Raceway. Bettors have cashed in on Larson for the past three Cup races weeks and in the NASCAR All-Star race. Larson’s odds for the first race of a doubleheader at Pocono are listed at +240. Odds for the second race will not be available until the completion of Race 1.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +240 odds is $2.40. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Last week Larson scored his third consecutive victory. If he can win again Saturday, he joins a list of eight drivers with four straight during the Modern Era that began in 1972. The most recent time a driver won four consecutive races was Jimmie Johnson in 2007. Johnson went on to win the championship that year.

The next favorite is Denny Hamlin, who finished second on Saturday in last year’s doubleheader and won on Sunday. This week he is listed at +775 despite failing to win a race through the first 17 events. Hamlin is the current points leader, but he saw Larson trim the deficit from 47 to 10 points at Nashville Superspeedway.

Kyle Busch is ranked third at +850. Busch won three of the last seven races at Pocono, but crashed and failed to finish in last year’s Sunday race.

The winner of Pocono’s other race in 2020, Kevin Harvick, is one of two drivers ranked fourth with odds of +900. Harvick won last year’s Saturday race and finished in the runner-up position to Hamlin in last year’s Sunday race. In his last nine Pocono attempts, Harvick has scored seven top fives and a sixth-place finish.

William Byron also has a line of +900. Byron enters Pocono with a four-race streak of top fives on oval tracks. Last week he was third at Nashville Superspeedway.

After being penalized last week at Nashville for having five loose lug nuts, Chase Elliott has relatively long odds of +1100. Elliott has not won at Pocono and has only three top fives in 10 starts. But team owner Rick Hendrick has been successful on this track with 17 wins among six drivers.

Martin Truex, Jr. also is listed at +1100. He has two victories at Pocono, the most recent coming in 2018.

The fourth Hendrick Motorsports driver, Alex Bowman is listed with +2000 odds. Bowman has only one top five and two top 10s in 10 starts. He was ninth last year in the Sunday race.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.