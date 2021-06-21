Pocono entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released the entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at Pocono Raceway. The Cup Series will race Saturday and Sunday at Pocono.

Cup: Pocono Race 1 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the first of two Cup races this weekend at Pocono.

Pocono Saturday Cup entry list

Cup: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

The same 38 cars entered in Saturday’s race are also entered for Sunday’s race.

Pocono Sunday Cup race entry list

Xfinity: Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (12 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Sam Mayer makes his Xfinity Series debut, taking over the No. 8 car for JR Motorsports this week.

Santino Ferrucci, who finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500, returns to drive for Sam Hunt Racing this weekend.

Ty Gibbs is back in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Pocono Xfinity entry list

Trucks: CRC Brakleen 150 (12 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-nine trucks are entered.

Kyle Busch will make his final Truck start of the season. He has two wins and two runner-up finishes this season.

Ryan Preece, who won last weekend’s Truck race at Nashville Superspeedway, is back in the No. 17 Team DGR entry.

Josh Berry, who won the Xfinity race at Martinsville earlier this season, will drive the No. 25 for Rackley W.A.R.

Pocono Truck entry list