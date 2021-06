Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LEBANON, Tenn. – William Byron, who has been fast this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, will start at the rear in today’s race.

Byron, Erik Jones and Quin Houff all will be moving to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Byron, who was tied with Kyle Larson for fastest in Saturday’s practice, was to have started fifth.

Jones was to have started ninth but team needed to repair some damage when he made contact with the wall on his qualifying lap. Houff qualified last in the 39-car field.