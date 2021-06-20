Nashville Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Nashville

Larson led a race-high 264 of 300 laps in earning his third consecutive points-paying win. It was also Hendrick Motorsports’ fifth consecutive points-paying victory.

Ross Chastain finished a career-best second. William Byron finished third. Aric Almirola finished fourth. Kevin Harvick finished fifth.

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott initially finished 13th, but was later disqualified after his car was found with five loose lug nuts in post-race inspection. He was moved to 39th – last place.

DRIVER POINTS

Taking another big bite out of Denny Hamlin‘s lead in the regular season standings, Larson has now closed to within 10 points of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

STANDINGS: Cup driver points after Nashville

Following Elliott’s DQ, Larson outscored Hamlin, 59-22, on Sunday for a 37-point gain. Hamlin finished 21st, earning six stage points.

Byron moves up to third in the standings, 81 points behind Hamlin. Elliott slips to fourth in the standings, 94 points behind Hamlin. Joey Logano (finished 10th Sunday) is fifth in the standings, 108 points behind Hamlin.