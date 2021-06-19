Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins pole

By Dustin LongJun 19, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. – Kyle Busch will go for his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory from the pole Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch led the way with a top lap of 157.396 mph. The pole is the 70th for Busch in the Xfinity Series.

MORE: Nashville Xfinity starting lineup

He will be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Austin Cindric, who qualified at 156.696  mph.

Harrison Burton (156.619 mph) starts third. Daniel Hemric (155.870) qualified fourth. AJ Allmendinger (155.849) starts fifth.

The race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

