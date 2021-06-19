Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LEBANON, Tenn. – Kyle Busch will go for his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory from the pole Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch led the way with a top lap of 157.396 mph. The pole is the 70th for Busch in the Xfinity Series.

He will be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Austin Cindric, who qualified at 156.696 mph.

Harrison Burton (156.619 mph) starts third. Daniel Hemric (155.870) qualified fourth. AJ Allmendinger (155.849) starts fifth.

The race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.