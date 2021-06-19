LEBANON, Tenn. — Could Kyle Busch’s Xfinity Series career have only two races left?

Busch had previously said that he would no longer race in the Xfinity Series once he reached 100 career series wins. That seemed to change when Busch said after his 99th career series win last week at Texas that Joe Gibbs Racing had sold races for him to drive in the series next year.

After Busch scored his record-extending 100th career series win Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, he said that it was his understanding that JGR had not sold any races for him to drive in the Xfinity Series next year. A Joe Gibbs Racing spokesperson told NBC Sports on Saturday night that next year’s Xfinity plans are to be determined.

“This might be it,” Busch said. “Two more. Finish out this year.”

Asked if he was good with that, Busch said: “I’m good with that.”

Why?

“Did you hear the crowd? Nobody likes me here,” Busch joked. “So peace out, Goodbye. If you want me to pay me to quit on the Cup side, bring it on, I’ll be gone.”

Asked why he would quit racing in the Xfinity Series, Busch said: “I get beat up, whether it’s the fans or here (media center). Why am I doing it? What am I doing it for? Why am I beating up on the little kids and all that bs.”

Busch noted that when he was passed by Justin Allgaier for the lead, he saw the crowd’s reaction in the frontstretch stands.

“I actually did look up,” he said of the crowd’s response to Allgaier’s move. “That’s pretty cool. I passed him back for the lead and they all sat down. I was like ‘ha-ha.’”

Busch’s remaining Xfinity races this season are July 3 at Road America and July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR rules limit drivers who score Cup points and have more than three full-time seasons in Cup to no more than five Xfinity races a season. Such drivers also are not allowed to compete in the final eight Xfinity races of the season (regular-season finale and the seven playoffs races) and the four Dash 4 Cash events.

Busch has won all three Xfinity starts he’s made this season. He won at Circuit of the Americas, Texas and Nashville.