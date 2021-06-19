Sunday Nashville Cup race: Start time, weather, TV

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nashville Superspeedway becomes the 175th different track to host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

The 1.33-mile concrete track is the second of four new venues on the 2021 Cup calendar, along with Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas), Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Five active Cup drivers won at Nashville Superspeedway in either the Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series during the track’s original run from 2001-11.

Those drivers include Kyle Busch (three Truck wins, one Xfinity win), Kevin Harvick (two Xfinity wins), Brad Keselowski (two Xfinity wins), Austin Dillon (one Truck win), and Joey Logano (one Xfinity win).

Details for Sunday’s Nashville Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Cup qualifying is at 11:05 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 3:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:15 p.m. … Invocation will be given by gospel music singer CeCe Winans, representing Nashville Life Church, at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by country music singer Priscilla Black at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast qualifying at 11 a.m. Countdown to Green pre-race coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into the race at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 89 degrees, and a 4% chance of rain around the start of the race.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Chad Knaus takes the lead during Hendrick Motorsports debriefs

Charges dismissed against Chase Elliott spotter; NASCAR reinstates Eddie D’Hondt

Kaulig Racing to field two Cup teams in 2022, acquires charters

Alex Bowman to drive Hendrick No. 48 car through 2023

Friday 5: Justin Marks looks to make Trackhouse Racing into Nashville’s team

GMS Racing to enter NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Kyle Larson favored to win NASCAR Cup title by PointsBet Sportsbook

Analysis: Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie among NASCAR’s most improved

Key storylines heading into final 10 Cup races of regular season