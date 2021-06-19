Nashville Xfinity results, driver points

LEBANON, Tenn. – Kyle Busch scored his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Justin Allgaier dueled with Busch late in the race but had to settle for second place. Harrison Burton placed third and was followed by Josh Berry, who was driving his final race for JR Motorsports, and AJ Allmendinger.

POINTS REPORT

Austin Cindric remains the points leader. He has 628 points. He is followed by AJ Allmendinger (538 points), Daniel Hemric (528), Harrison Burton (501) and Justin Allgaier (489).

