LEBANON, Tenn. – Kyle Busch held off Justin Allgaier on two restarts in the final 10 laps to score his record-extending 100th career Xfinity Series win Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch’s victory comes in his first attempt to become only the third NASCAR national series driver to win 100 or more races. Richard Petty has a record 200 Cup wins. David Pearson has 105 Cup wins. Busch is next with his 100 Xfinity victories.

Busch, who started on the pole, led 122 of the 189 laps in a race extended by one lap because of a late incident.

“Hell yeah, thank you boys!” Busch said on the radio to his team.

Love him or hate him, you must acknowledge @KyleBusch is on the short list of greatest race car drivers of all time. Congrats on the 💯 — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) June 19, 2021

Justin Allgaier finished second. He was followed by Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and AJ Allmendinger.

Cindric took the lead from pole-sitter Kyle Busch on the first lap and led all 45 laps to win the opening stage. Busch led the final 15 laps to win the second stage.

Cindric’s race ended with about 30 laps left when Michael Annett and Daniel Hemric made contact. Annett’s car came down and tagged Cindric’s car in the rear, sending it into the wall.

NBC Sports’ Marty Snider reported that front tire changer Jeremy Geiter was transported to a local hospital after he was struck by Bayley Currey‘s car on pit road.

It takes a ton of bravery to hop over the wall for a pit stop.@BayleyCurrey // #NASHCAR pic.twitter.com/8zZ2H3q5Al — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 19, 2021

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier’s runner-up finish was his second in a row. … Harrison Burton’s third-place finish was his first top 10 in the last three races. … Austin Hill finished ninth in his first series start of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Brandon Brown finished 35th after brake issues. He fell to 48 points out of the final playoff spot.

NEXT: The series races June 27 at Pocono Raceway (noon ET on NBCSN)