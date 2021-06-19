Saturday Nashville schedule for Cup and Xfinity

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A packed afternoon awaits Saturday as NASCAR continues its weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Shortly after lunch (or before lunch if you’re in Nashville), the Xfinity Series will go qualifying to set the field for its 250-mile race in the afternoon.

In between, the Cup Series will have its own practice session. Cup qualifying and racing are scheduled for Sunday.

All Cup and Xfinity sessions will air on NBCSN, as well as stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Saturday Nashville schedule

(All times Eastern)

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 188 laps/250.04 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)