Nashville Truck race results, driver points

LEBANON, Tenn. – Ryan Preece won Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, scoring the win in his first series start.

Todd Gilliland, who had to start at the rear after his truck failed inspection before the race, finished second. Grant Enfinger placed. Zane Smith was fourth. Stewart Friesen finished fifth in the 150-lap on the 1.33-mile concrete track.

POINTS REPORT



John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader. He has 525 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (455 points), Austin Hill (427), Zane Smith (389) and Todd Gilliland (371).

