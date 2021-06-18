Ryan Preece wins Nashville Truck race in first series start

LEBANON, Tenn. – Ryan Preece passed Grant Enfinger for the lead with seven laps to go to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in his first career series start.

Preece competes full-time in the Cup Series for JTG Daugherty Racing. He led eight of the 150 laps.

“I live year to year or really week-to-week,” said Preece, whose Cup contract expires after this season. “That’s been my M.O. my entire racing career. When I do get these opportunities, I capitalize. I think I’ve shown that. All I can do is go out and try to win races.”

Preece will get a chance to make it two wins in a row next week at Pocono Raceway.

Enfinger, who led 39 laps, was at the front on fuel strategy but fell back in the final laps. Todd Gilliland passed Enfinger late for second. Enfinger finished third. Zane Smith was fourth. Stewart Friesen finished fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Derek Kraus

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chandler Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Todd Gilliland had to start at the rear and had his crew chief ejected after his truck failed inspection before the race. He rallied to finish second for his fourth consecutive top-10 finish. … Ty Majeski finished eighth in his second series start this season. He’s placed in the top 10 both times this year. … Grant Enfinger finished third for the second race in a row.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Derek Kraus won his first career pole, led every lap to win the first stage but saw his fortunes change when his truck was hit, sending him into the wall and then it slammed the wall harder a second time. Kraus finished 35th. … William Byron, running his first Truck race since 2016, had an engine fail just past halfway. Byron finished last in the 36-truck field.

NEXT: The series races June 26 at Pocono Raceway (noon ET on FS1)