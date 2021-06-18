Saturday Nashville Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its return to Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon.

Carl Edwards won the last Xfinity race at the track on July 23, 2011. Less than two weeks later, parent company Dover Motorsports announced that the track would not seek a NASCAR sanctioning agreement for 2012 – effectively shutting it down after 10 years of operation.

Now, another decade on, the track is revived and hosting a NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Kyle Busch enters Saturday with an opportunity to claim his record 100th win in the Xfinity Series. The two-time Cup champion earned his 99th Xfinity win last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Details for Saturday’s Nashville Xfinity race:

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Qualifying takes place at 12:35 p.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 3:05 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:10 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Pastor Chris Nichols of Cross Point Church (Nashville, Tenn.) at 3:30 p.m. … Brandon Lay, singer/songwriter for EMI Records Nashville, will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast qualifying at 12:30 p.m. NBCSN pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading to the race at 3:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for a high of 86 degrees, mostly cloudy skies, and a 5% chance of rain around the start of the race.