Nashville Xfinity Series practice report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As he seeks his 100th career Xfinity Series win, Kyle Busch was fastest in Friday’s Xfinity practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Driving the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota that he’s taken to wins in both of his Xfinity starts this season, Busch posted a lap at 155.728 miles per hour to lead the session.

JGR teammate Harrison Burton posted the second-fastest lap (154.561 mph).

A.J. Allmendinger (154.462 mph), Daniel Hemric (154.287 mph), and Austin Cindric (154.267 mph) were also among the top five speeds.

Tyler Reddick, a Cup Series regular like Busch, was 18th-fastest (152.567 mph) for Jordan Anderson Racing.

The session had a single caution for debris.

Xfinity Series qualifying begins Saturday at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN to set the field for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on NBCSN.