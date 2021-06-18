Friday Nashville schedule for Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Friday’s track activity at Nashville Superspeedway includes a full, one-day show for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Practice in the morning and qualifying in late afternoon will lead to a 150-lap race under the lights for the Trucks.

Additionally, the Xfinity Series will have its lone practice session of the weekend. Xfinity qualifying and the race are set for Saturday.

Friday Nashville schedule

(All times Eastern)

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck Series practice (FS2)

1 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS2)

8 p.m. – Truck race; 150 laps/199.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)