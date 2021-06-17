Nashville weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to Music City this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series all race this weekend at the 1.33-mile concrete track. It hosted Xfinity and Truck races from 2001-11.

Sunday’s Cup race will be the first in track history. It also will be the first Cup race in the Nashville market since July 14, 1984 (Fairgrounds Speedway; winner Geoff Bodine).

Practice and qualifying sessions will be held for all three series.

This weekend marks the beginning of NBC Sports’ NASCAR race coverage for the 2021 season.

All Cup and Xfinity sessions will air on NBCSN, as well as stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Nashville weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Nashville weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, June 18

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck Series practice (FS2)

1 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

8 p.m. – Truck race; 150 laps/199.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 19

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 188 laps/250.04 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 20

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

11:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. – Cup race; 300 laps/399 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)