NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 10 Cup teams

A change of pace coming off the NASCAR All-Star Race.

This week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings features teams with last weekend’s Cup race a non-points event. The driver rankings return next week after the Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

NASCAR Cup Team Power Rankings

1. Hendrick Motorsports — No brainer here. The organization has won seven of the 16 points races, led by Kyle Larson’s three wins. Hendrick has had 1-2 finishes in each of the last four points races. The team also has won 13 stages. The last time Hendrick didn’t win a Cup race was May 9 at Darlington Raceway. In last week’s driver rankings, Larson was No. 1 and Chase Elliott was No. 2.

2. Joe Gibbs Racing — Organization has five wins and the points leader in Denny Hamlin, who continues to search for his first victory of the season. Martin Truex Jr. leads the team with three wins, scoring victories at tracks that will host key playoff races: Darlington (playoff opener), Martinsville (sets championship field) and Phoenix (championship race).

3. Team Penske — Was set for a 1-2 finish in the Daytona 500 before Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked while battling for the lead about a mile from the finish. Each of Penske’s three drivers — Keselowski, Logano and Ryan Blaney — has one win this season.

4. Richard Childress Racing — Both Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are in a playoff spot via points. Reddick has eight top 10s this season. He had nine last season. Dillon has six top 10s this year. He had nine a year ago.

5. Stewart-Haas Racing — Although winless this season, Kevin Harvick is in a playoff spot with his 11 top-10 finishes. His teammates, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and rookie Chase Briscoe, have combined for four top 10s in the season’s first 16 races.

6. Front Row Motorsports — It’s not just Michael McDowell’s Daytona 500 win that has this two-car team, although that’s a key factor. McDowell has five top 10s. He had four top 10s last year. Rookie Anthony Alfredo seeks his first top 10.

7. Roush Fenway Racing — Chris Buescher holds the final playoff spot heading to Nashville. He has four top 10s. Teammate Ryan Newman, who is outside a playoff spot, has three top-10 finishes.

8. Wood Brothers Racing — Matt DiBenedetto is the first driver outside a playoff spot. The team changed crew chiefs before last weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race. Jonathan Hassler replaced Greg Erwin.

9. Chip Ganassi Racing — It has been a rough season for Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain, who are both outside a playoff spot heading to Nashville. They have combined for six top 10s this season. They’ve combined for three top 10s in the last three points races, showing an uptick in performance.

10. JTG Daugherty Racing — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is 19th in points and teammate Ryan Preece is 24th. Preece has two top 10s. Stenhouse has one.