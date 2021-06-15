Truck regular Austin Hill to run six Xfinity races this season

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced Tuesday that the team will field an Xfinity Series entry for Austin Hill in six races this season, starting this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Hill, who drives full-time for the organization in the Camping World Truck Series, will also run the No. 61 Toyota Supra in upcoming Xfinity races at Pocono Raceway (June 27), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Aug. 14), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 21), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 9), and Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 16).

Last season, Hill and the organization made nine Xfinity starts together in the same No. 61 entry. Hill recorded two top-10 finishes, including a top finish of fifth at Kansas Speedway in October.

“I’ve really enjoyed the chance to run our Supras in the Xfinity Series the last couple years,” Hill said in a release. “It’s awesome to have these opportunities thanks to everyone at AISIN, Toyota Tsusho, and Toyota.

“We have a lot of great partners that help support us and everyone at HRE has been working hard on developing our program in the Xfinity Series. We had a couple really strong runs last season, and I can’t wait to build on that at Nashville this weekend.”

Hill is also competing in Friday’s Truck race at NSS. He is currently third in Truck regular season points.