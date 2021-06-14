Nashville Superspeedway entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time in 10 years this weekend. The Xfinity and Cup action will be on NBCSN, as NBC Sports broadcasts the rest of the season in both series.

NASCAR released the entry lists for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series on Monday.

Cup: Ally 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list for the inaugural Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile concrete track.

Nashville Cup entry list

Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Forty-two cars are entered.

Cup drivers Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick are entered. Busch will drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch has won both his Xfinity starts this season. Reddick is back in the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing. Reddick drove for the team at Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte last month.

Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Hill is scheduled to make his first Xfinity start of the season, driving the No. 61 for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Will Rodgers is scheduled to make his first Xfinity start since 2019, driving the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing.

Nashville Xfinity entry list

Trucks: Rackley Roofting 200 (8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Forty-three truck are entered.

Ryan Preece is entered in the No. 17 for Team DGR. William Byron will drive the No. 27 for Rackley W.A.R. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports.

Nashville Truck entry list