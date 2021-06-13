NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR ejected crew chief Phil Surgen after a violation to Ross Chastain‘s car was found in inspection before Sunday night’s NASCAR Open at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also fines Chip Ganassi Racing $25,000 and moves Chastain to the back of the field for the start of the NASCAR Open (6 p.m. ET on FS1). Chastain was to have started fifth in the 22-car field. Four cars from that event will transfer to the NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

Chastain’s Chip Ganassi Racing team was penalized after NASCAR found an issue with the team’s auro ducts. NASCAR cited the team for:

Cup Rule Book 20.4.2.d: For NA18D Events, the approved CAD files are the files included below in addition to the approved OEM CAD files. Body components must also conform to the nominal size, drawing number, and part number as outlined in: Table 20.4.2.d NA18D Events. Aero Ducts.

Cup Rule Book 20.4.4.a: For NA18D Events, aero duct openings must conform to the CAD files: Chevrolet Aero Duct Hole Pattern.

On Saturday, Chastain had his third-place finish in the Camping World Truck Series race at Texas nullified when NASCAR disqualified his Niece Motorsports truck for an issue with the throttle body.