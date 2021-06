Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR All-Star Race for the second time in three years Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway. He collected $1 million with the win.

Brad Keselowski placed second. He was followed by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

RESULTS: NASCAR All-Star Race results

NASCAR OPEN

The segment winners were Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola.

RESULTS: NASCAR Open results