Texas Xfinity Series results, driver points

Kyle Busch continued his winning ways, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Saturday was his second start in the series this year. He won at Circuit of the Americas in May. Saturday’s win at Texas was his 99th career Xfinity victory.

Justin Allgaier finished second. He was followed by Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones.

POINTS REPORT

Austin Cindric remains the points leader in the Xfinity Series with 610 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (502 points), Daniel Hemric (488), Harrison Burton (453) and Justin Allgaier (439).

