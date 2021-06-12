Texas Truck race results

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT
John Hunter Nemechek led 64 of 147 laps to win Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott, running his first Truck race of the season, led 45 laps and finished second. Ross Chastain crossed the finish line third, but his truck failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. Grant Enfinger was moved to third. Austin Hill moved to fourth. Chandler Smith completed the top five.

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader with 498 points. Ben Rhodes is second at 420 points. He’s followed by Austin Hill (390 points), Todd Gilliland (361) and Zane Smith (343)

