Sunday NASCAR All-Star Race: Start time, weather, lineup

Who will reign as the top All-Star in Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race?

The event will be held at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time and feature six rounds, multiple inversions, a $100,000 pit stop and a $1 million check to the race winner.

Chase Elliott won last year’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson is the sport’s hottest drivers. He’s won three races this season, including the past two. Larson also will start on the pole, getting that in a random draw. He’ll be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row. Elliott starts sixth.

The evening will begin with the NASCAR Open. The three segment winners and the fan vote winner will advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Details for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches Joe Gibbs and Tom Landry will give the command at 7:59 p.m. … Sammy Hagar will perform “I Can’t Drive 55” at 8:05 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:10 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7:25 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Norm Miller, chairman of Interstate Batteries, at 7:51 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by The Side Deal at 7:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (150 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

ROUNDS: Round 1 ends at Lap 15. Round 2 ends Lap 30. Round 3 ends Lap 45. Round 4 ends Lap 60. Round 5 ends Lap 90. Final Round ends Lap 100.

INVERSIONS: At the beginning of Round 2, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12 cars inverted). … Before the start of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted. … At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12 cars inverted).

MANDATORY PIT STOP: All cars must enter pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during Round 5. The pit stop must be done on or before the 20th lap in the 30-lap round. … The fastest team on pit road during the mandatory pit stop will earn $100,000. The time is measured from the yellow line at pit entrance to the last pit road loop. Teams must also complete those stops without a penalty.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

Details for Sunday’s NASCAR Open race:

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:49 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 5:35 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 5:41 p.m. … Master Sergeant Erika Stevens will perform “God Bless America” at 5:42 p.m..

DISTANCE: The race is 50 laps (75 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

SEGMENTS: Segment 1 ends at Lap 20. Segment 2 ends at Lap 40. Segment 3 ends at Lap 50

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 95 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Open starting lineup

